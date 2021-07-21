I don’t love the heat, but I do love the bounty of summer fruits and vegetables that our North Carolina sun and afternoon showers bring.
Right now melons are at their height of freshness and flavor and our local Rocky Hock area is famous for their cantaloupe and watermelons. I just had the best watermelon I have ever tasted, and it was delivered to me right out the field and still warm from the afternoon sun. My friend Linda Perez, or Miss Boo as she is fondly called by many, is so thoughtful to bring me local produce.
Melons must really develop their flavor in the hot sun in the field like a mother’s womb to reach their full sweetness and should never be picked early to ripen in a truck or in a grocery warehouse. A ripe watermelon has a yellow underbelly, great heaviness and hollow thump when tapped.
While these sweet, juicy melons are in season I look for different uses for the fruit besides just a chin-dripping wedge to enjoy. A nice change of pace is a chilled piquant watermelon soup, or a syrupy glaze for barbecued meats from reducing the fruit. A fun treat is a frothy smoothie, granita or frosé. Even pickling the rind is considered a delicacy.
I also like a sweet yet savory watermelon salad. Many watermelon salads use feta for a salty bite, but I put a little Latin spin on my version. This week I have included my recipe for Watermelon salad.
Enjoy!