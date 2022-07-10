I love being an American! I never get tired of saying that.
I have been shamed as some “Nationalist” sometimes, but that does not stop me from raising a banner of pride for my nation. There has never been a greater experiment on whether or not people can self-govern.
Freedom for all is not just empty words, but our greatest aspiration. We have not achieved this great mark, but we are ever working toward it.
Many can’t handle loving a place so broken. But, my allegiance to America is not in any way a declaration of her perfection. In fact, America is incredibly flawed. We are breaking in every way, and there seems to be no stop to it.
We cannot trust our leaders. Corporate, political, religious and social leaders seem corrupt. We see the highest number of mass shootings right here on our soil. Sadly, we see more than triple that number in suicides.
We debate policies and can’t recognize the darkness flooding our nation in our mirrors. We even elected a man who promised a giant wall on our most unprotected border for fear of the horrible things coming over from other nations.
Yet, we can’t keep our children safe in schools or in wombs. No matter how strong our walls, we will never be safe so long as we keep hurting those inside.
Nehemiah finds himself in a tight place while working on the great wall of Jerusalem. He hears that there are Jews buying other Jews’ lands, homes, and even children. They are exacting interest on their brothers and sisters. They are hurting each other as they fight to rid themselves of other nations’ subjugation.
So, Nehemiah confronts the issues. He meets with those harming their people and says, “This ought not be!” He makes them promise to stop this exacting of interest. They agree, and he makes them swear before the Lord that they will never do it again. He confronts them, and they confess and commit to doing better.
I wish we would all do that. Confess. Commit to better.
In chapter five of Nehemiah, we see him lead them toward health together. His motto is, “We have a problem, and I’ll have no part in it.” I won’t spend my days making things harder on others. I cannot stand by and watch my co-laborers be harmed.
As much as we wish we didn’t, I do know that most of us have some prejudice and unforgiveness. Too many people walk around with resentment and contempt for other races, political parties, religions, family members and coworkers.
Can we admit that we also often expect people to pay for their misdeeds? Can you say that there is a group you struggle to believe the best about?
Maybe, it’s time we lowered our expectations. Let’s forgive, cancel the debt, and move on to reconciliation. We don’t have to agree in order to live in freedom, but we should respect each other. Is there room today for you to say, “We have a problem, and I don’t want any part in it!”
Let’s live in a way that may heal our great nation. She’s broken, but she’s so beautiful.
Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God and a resident of Edenton. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.