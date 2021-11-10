“Don’t let the world squeeze you into its mold, let God remold you from within.”
- Romans 12:2
Every day she changes. It is amazing how we can actually see her mind and body develop from day to day.
Watching a baby grow is one of the most exciting experiences in life. It would be heartbreaking if your infant stayed at her present level of development the rest of her life. We expect our children to walk, to run, and jump. We hope to watch him climb stairs and later climb trees. We listen to her coo and babble now, but we expect her to soon say, “ma-ma” and “da-da.” Then we hope she will say “mommy” and “daddy.” Parents spend hours coaxing their children to make sounds and then years trying to shut them up!
Someday she will walk down the aisle in her bridal gown. It will happen much more quickly then we can imagine. We will say, “Oh no, not so soon!” She will say, “Yes, at last!” How the years rushed by!
Our physical lives are begun in order to grow and change. Our spiritual lives also are begun in order for us to grow and change.
We are born physically but must also be born spiritually in order to develop according to God’s design for us. Physical birth is necessary in order to express and enjoy temporary life. Spiritual birth is necessary to demonstrate and delight in eternal life. Jesus came that we might have life abundantly (John 10:10). He did not come to suppress our progress, but to help us progress and develop. Many equate being human to eating, drinking and being merry.
Jesus came to demonstrate to us how to be truly human, how to develop and progress as individuals. After He came early Christians, viewing His life, said, according to Romans 12:2: “Don’t let the world squeeze you into its mold, let God remold you from within.”
Two births are necessary for a person to really progress as a person. Jesus said in John 3:7, “You must be born again.” We must have a heavenly Father as well as an earthly father. When you stop to really think about this it’s beautiful. We can have it both ways!
Growth should follow birth. Peter wrote in Peter 2:2: “Like newborn babies, long for the pure milk of the word, so that by it you may grow in respect to salvation.” What are we to become? What is our aim? What is the target to hit?
He wants us to become like Him. He wants us to grow, change and develop until our character, our actions, and reactions are like His. We will then reflect the true image of our Father. We will then treat each other as the Father wants us to treat His other sons and daughters. We will then treat His whole creation the way He wants us to take care of His property.
As parents we have goals in mind that we hope our children will reach. We want them to be loving, moral, healthy. We even have the type of success in mind that we would like for them to achieve. While we cannot force them to reach those goals, we can guide and instruct them so their decisions will lead them to successful goals without them losing their individuality.
The heavenly Father is the same way with us. He wants us to have the same kind of character that Jesus has but He allows us our uniqueness as individuals. I can be myself and still become like Jesus. You can be yourself and still become like Jesus. His goal for us is that all of our differences in personality, aptitude and interests can be channeled into the image of Jesus. Then we will be tools in the hands of the Almighty.
This is not an impossible or unreachable goal. We can attain it because we have His Spirit within us. God has designed this target, and He has made it within our reach. We just have to keep on stretching.
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian church pastor. He can be reached at epreach@aol.com.