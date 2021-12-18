As the year comes to a close, the temperature begins to drop, and the days get shorter, you may wonder what the farming community is doing.
Most farmers are finishing up their harvest around the middle of November. Cotton and soybeans tend to be the last crops harvested and the farmer wants to finish harvest before the first frost. Frost can damage soybean grain and cotton fibers.
This is also the time when any wheat farmers need to be planting their wheat crop. The Wheat planting window is from the end of October to the end of November. Farmers want their wheat to be well established before it becomes too cold for the plants to grow.
Not every field has wheat growing in it. Fields that don’t have anything growing in them during the winter are left fallow until it is warm enough to plant during the spring. If the land is dry enough to work, some farmers will begin to till and row-up the land in preparation for the next year.
Depending on the type of soil that is in the field, farmers will also plant cover crops or allow winter weeds to germinate and grow as a conservation measure to keep erosion to a minimum.
Once everything in the fields have been taken care of the farmers begin their “season” of maintenance, repair and planning.
All of the machinery (from grain bins to tractors to sprayers) are put through a maintenance program to keep them operational throughout the growing season. Any damaged equipment is also repaired during this time.
Farmers spend the winter planning out what and where they are going to grow their next crop. Along with changing input costs and commodity prices farmers have to plan strategies to keep their farmland healthy and capable of producing a profitable crop. These plans include crop rotations, drainage improvements and land contouring to increase yields of future crops as well as preserve soil fertility.
Matthew Leary is the Chowan County Agriculture Agent.