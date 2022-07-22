Did you know that every library has its own “personality?” Believe it or not, each individual library has items in its collection that cannot be found in any other facility.
Specifically, it has local histories, donated documents from local historical figures, yearbooks, county records and other items that cannot be found publicly anywhere else. Whether at the town, county or state level, libraries serve as repositories of local memory and history.
Beyond these unique works, a library’s collection has an identity not easily duplicated. Indeed, most facilities have a core essential collection of books, and the latest best-seller is sure to find its way into the stacks. Yet, when you dig a little deeper and note which books seem to be popular, you can identify what makes a library genuinely distinctive.
Call me a nerd, but when traveling and visiting somewhere new, I like to stop by the local library and see what they have. When I peruse the stacks and see how the facility is arranged, I am always amazed by what I find and get a sense of the community. This is because a library collection not only reflects the particular needs of its patrons, but also their specific memories, tastes, and dreams.
At the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library, we have a collection that genuinely encapsulates the identity of Chowan County. To keep this up, I want to hear from you!
At the front desk, we have a new suggestion box for books, programs and other resources. I encourage you to stop by and drop in your suggestions. I know a suggestion box seems unoriginal and familiar, but I promise you, we do read what is in there.
The more we know about what interests you and what you need, the more accurately we can expand upon a collection where you can find everything you want.
Have a great week, and I hope to see you at the library.
Summer Reading Programming for July 24-29.
• N.C. Estuarium: Tuesday, July 26 at 10:30 a.m. for ages 2-10;
• Teen Scavenger Hunt: Tuesday, July 26 at 5 p.m. for ages 10-17;
• Story Time with Ms. Lee: Wednesday, July 27 at 11 a.m. for ages 2-6;
• Pop-Up Program: Wednesday, July 27 at 11 a.m. for ages 6-11;
• Afternoon Matinee: Thursday, July 28 showings at 1:15 and 5:15- Movie Hint: This Columbian family with unique gifts strengthens their bonds while singing together.
Jared Jacavone is Librarian at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library.