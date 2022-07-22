Did you know that every library has its own “personality?” Believe it or not, each individual library has items in its collection that cannot be found in any other facility.

Specifically, it has local histories, donated documents from local historical figures, yearbooks, county records and other items that cannot be found publicly anywhere else. Whether at the town, county or state level, libraries serve as repositories of local memory and history.

