...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Well, EFNEP is an acronym for: Expanded Food & Nutrition Education Program. It teaches youth ages 5-19 years of age nutrition.
The curriculum is from N.C. State University through the N.C. Cooperative Extension in Chowan and Perquimans counties. It has many recipes and some are used to let the youth prepare and taste in their lessons.
This recipe for today was made in a daycare facility and the kids loved it!
Spaghetti Pizza
Total Time
Prep: 15 min. Bake: 20 min. + standing
Makes
8 servings
Ingredients
• 2 large eggs
• 1 cup whole milk
• 1 package (16 ounces) cooked spaghetti
• 1 pound ground beef, cooked and drained
• 3-1/2 cups spaghetti sauce
• 1 package (3-1/2 ounces) sliced pepperoni
• 1 can (4 ounces) mushroom stems and pieces, drained
• 1/4 cup chopped onion
• Garlic salt to taste
• 2 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
• 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Directions
• In a large bowl, whisk the eggs and milk. Add spaghetti; toss to coat. Transfer to a greased 13x9-in. baking dish. Top with the beef, spaghetti sauce, pepperoni, mushrooms and onion. Sprinkle with garlic salt.
• Bake, uncovered, at 350° for 20 minutes. Sprinkle with cheeses. Bake 10 minutes longer or until cheese is melted. Let stand 15 minutes before cutting.