Well, EFNEP is an acronym for: Expanded Food & Nutrition Education Program. It teaches youth ages 5-19 years of age nutrition.

The curriculum is from N.C. State University through the N.C. Cooperative Extension in Chowan and Perquimans counties. It has many recipes and some are used to let the youth prepare and taste in their lessons.

