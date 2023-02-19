Revival has hit the land, or at least every media platform. Speculation, enthusiasm and joy follow every story from the Asbury move of God.
I am thrilled to see a genuine movement of God marked by repentance and consecration. True revival is bringing from death to life those who are spiritually dormant.
I've studied for years the different moves of the Spirit and their effect on America, specifically, but also the world. Every great movement begins with prayer and repentance, but results in a strong focus on evangelism and education.
Many of our highest places of learning are direct products of spiritual renewal among Christians. The Protestant Reformation, Puritans and Baptists of the 1600s, First and Second Great Awakenings and the Pentecostal movement sparked innovation in science, arts and influence worldwide.
I can't wait to see those called to lead people to Jesus during these services in Kentucky.
Luke discusses the parables where Jesus states He's bringing something new after demonstrating His power. Jesus says new wine must be stored in new wineskins. Jesus has come to make all things new!
Luke flows from this declaration into three things Jesus changed.
The first thing is the sabbath's meaning. God blessed man with a day off to break the monotonous constancy of never-ending toil. The scribes, or Pharisees, had taken the joy of the sabbath and added more rules to safeguard God's law, but in doing so, they turned God's blessing into a burden.
Jesus recognizes the Pharisees' expectations that He follows their rules and responds with some strong statements. He told them that He was more significant than priests, David, and the Temple. And, if that wasn't clear enough, He referred to Himself as "Lord of the Sabbath." This was a new revelation for sure that would take time to digest for the unbelieving scribes.
Then, Luke shows us Jesus prayed all night before calling His apostles from among his many disciples. Jesus calls twelve men to represent the new nation Jesus came to bring.
Twelve apostles parallel the twelve patriarchs and tribes of Israel. Jesus' Kingdom is based on the calling and response of the heart, not bloodlines or families. Jesus has brought us new education and laborers for the harvest.
I find it amazing that the markers of modern revivals are the same Luke identified two thousand years ago. Authentic renewal leads to new revelation and a focus on reaching the lost. Jesus stated He comes to make all things new (Revelation 21).
Today, why don't you renew your spirit by repenting? Repentance leads to redemption. Redemption is revival. Revival brings fresh revelation and a renewed desire to reach the lost.
Of all the things this world needs, faith, hope and love found in Jesus top them all. Draw close while He is near.
Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God and a resident of Edenton. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.