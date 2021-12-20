Old photos are the best tonic for getting over the shock of a new hairstyle.
At a very young age, I decided that I wanted a GI haircut, the standard “government issue” buzz cut given to incoming servicemen. My friend next door had gotten a GI and I wanted one, too. I remember my dad saying, “He wants a GI,” as I climbed onto the booster seat in the barber’s chair.
I loved it. Dad kept laughing on the way home. Mom was appalled. She instructed my father to never let that happen to her little boy again. So my hair was reasonably short until I was about 10.
It was 1971, the Beatles had made several appearances on “The Ed Sullivan Show,” and the long-hair trend for men was in full swing.
By the time I was 12, my hair had reached an all-time record length. I could put it in a ponytail and use it to imagine how I might look with a thick mustache.
Speaking of facial hair, I grew said mustache at 18 and have only shaved it twice during the years since. The first time, most of the people I worked with said I looked great with or without it. One coworker, however, immediately snarled, “What did you do?!”
I took her honest reaction to heart and did not remove the mustache again until my twins were babies. One of them tearfully denied that I was her father for two weeks while the hair was growing back over my lip.
At about 13, my long-haired adolescence took a kinky turn that necessitated the use of various gels, sprays, clips and my mother’s salon-style, sit-under hair dryer for maintaining the preferred straight locks. When the desired effect had become frustratingly time consuming and temporary, I took the advice of a friend’s sister and transitioned to a “curly do” afro.
The ’fro worked really well until I was about to turn 20 and decided to go with the short-and-wavy, straight-back look sported by my dad. Like father, like son.
Some men are able to pull off the short-and-wavy, straight-back look on into their senior years. My father was one of those men. My younger brother, who favors our dad, might just be blessed on that score as well.
For me, it was time to face the wispy truth. When I cropped the curls and literally switched directions with my hair, the reaction was mixed.
“Like it?” I asked Sharon, my wife.
“It’s fine,” she said.
“Fine?”
“It’s pretty short,” she said, flipping her fingers through my flattened bangs. “You might want to use some product. It needs a little lift. Just a little more poof.”
“You’ll get used to it,” I said.
Boy, was I right. Looking through some pictures recently from a beach trip in 2018 Sharon began to laugh. … And laugh and laugh and laugh. It was our sunset-in-the-dunes family portrait — which apparently will not be framed unless I’m cropped out.
“I never knew I was married to Kramer,” she finally managed to snort, referencing the “Seinfeld” character with the electric hairdo.
I actually feel a little smug about her reaction to that fairly recent image of my former self. Just a little more poof, huh?