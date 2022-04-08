The Pesticide Disposal Assistance Program (PDAP) is a consumer services program in the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
The PDAP, part of the Structural Pest Control and Pesticides Division, is a non-regulatory program that provides cost-free assistance to farmers and homeowners. The goal of the Pesticide Disposal Assistance Program is to assist the citizens of North Carolina by managing and supervising the safe collection and lawful disposal of banned, out-dated, or unwanted pesticides.
NCDA, in partnership with Cooperative Extension, is holding two Pesticide Disposal Days in our area.
Bertie County Cooperative Extension is holding a Pesticide Disposal Day on April 13 at Powell and Stokes in Windsor (217 U.S. 13 North, Windsor, NC 27983) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Gates County Cooperative Extension is holding another Pesticide Disposal Day on April 12 at Gates County Farm Services (113 Main St, Gatesville, NC 27938) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
If you have any questions about the April 13 event, please call Bertie County Extension at (252) 794-5317.
Contact the Gates County Extension Office at (252) 357-1400 if you have any questions about the April 12 event. For any general inquiries, you can contact the Chowan Extension Office at 252-482-6585.
Matthew Leary is the Chowan County Livestock Agent.