I love hearing fish stories - the ones that center around the one that got away, the hot spot where they catch as fast as they can cast or the biggest fish they have ever seen.
The exaggerations and misinformation don’t bother me a bit. I have heard my fair share and realize that accuracy is not the aim of these legends.
I find that what I hear in these stories and what I experience fishing are never the same. The only common denominator seems to me that the fishermen are near water; they know what they are trying to catch and usually know how to bait that fish.
The first step for any good fishing story is to be where the fish are.
Jesus told his disciples who loved to fish that he wanted them to be fishers of men. He wanted them to take seriously their influence on others’ lives - not in power but persuasion.
They knew that anyone who knew Jesus would be completely changed. They struggled, however, to go where the fish were. While Jesus was on the earth, they wouldn’t leave his side. When Jesus died, they went back to the lake to fish.
After the Holy Spirit empowered them in Jerusalem, they just stayed there. Persecution finally pushed them out, and they began to be fishers of men - all kinds of men.
Acts is the “gone fishing” stories from the apostles in the early church. They range from miraculous catches like Saul in Acts chapter 9 or the “big one that got away” like King Agrippa in chapter 26.
As they went, the apostles found hungry fish in the nets designed to bring freedom to every one of them. The church stumbled and failed and stalled and struggled, but somehow it kept growing. It kept building men and changing the world.
In Acts 13, the Holy Spirit calls Paul and Barnabas to preach to other nations. The church in Antioch, which is the first place the followers of Jesus were called Christians (of Christ’s army), commissions them to preach.
Barnabas leads the group first to his home country of Cyprus. It is my understanding in the scripture that God wants you to take Him home first. Then, as you go, preach to everyone who will hear. If you’re going to see the lost found and dead raised, you have to go where they are.
If you are going to be a good fisherman, you must go where the fish are. Who do you want to influence? You cannot wait for them to come to you. Go where the fish are.
However, if you want to finish the analogy, we must remember that after you meet them where they are, your job is to introduce them to Jesus. God wants to move men and women from far away to close by.
What is the best way to persuade them? What’s the best bait? Getting to know them, what they enjoy and dream about. And then share your experiences. What’s your story? Tell it.
First, go where the fish are. Second, take time to get to know them. And, lastly, help them see the freedom you have found. When you bring the fish onboard in Jesus’ boat, before they hit the floor, they have been transformed into fishers of men, too. So go fishing.
Pastor Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God and a resident of Edenton. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.