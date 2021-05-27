4-H summer camp is back in session! After closing down the 4-H camps across the state in 2020 (due to Covid-19), the NC 4-H camping teams are excited to be welcoming youth back to their campuses this year. For more than 80 years, North Carolina 4-H camping has taught youth life skills through centers located from the mountains to the Sandhills to the coast. Each year, more than 4,000 campers from across the state participate in 4-H camping programs at North Carolina’s 4-H educational centers. Thousands more participate in conferences, school enrichment programs, special events, and workshops. Through participation in the 4-H camping program youth:
· Understand that learning can be fun.
· Improve communication skills.
· Acknowledge their abilities and limitations and develop skills and options for growth.
· Learn about various sciences and develop scientific skills.
· Gain an understanding and appreciation of different cultures and the value of diversity in a global society.
· Learn about the natural environment and improve stewardship skills.
· Improve their physical skills and fitness.
· Learn a process for solving problems and working cooperatively in groups.
· Learn skills to set goals and make decisions individually.
· Learn to identify and manage resources.
· Experience a variety of life-long recreational activities.
· Learn and practice ethical behavior.
Chowan County 4-H is camping at the Eastern 4-H Center in August! Camp is open to youth ages 8-14. Spaces are very limited and are on a first come, first serve basis. If you are interested in sending a child to 4-H camp, please contact Camaryn Byrum at cibyrum@ncsu.edu or 252-482-6585.