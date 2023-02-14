Luke lines up four stories that set up the first parables he will write. Luke is the master of parables, so his introduction is very strategic. He is always trying to show us that Jesus is interested in saving all kinds of people.

His first parables disclose that He has come to bring something brand new, and the Pharisees want to see Jesus uphold something old.

