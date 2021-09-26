As my oldest daughter Michele lay on her death bed, ravaged by cancer, she asked me to read Scripture to her.
What had become her favorite verses were Isaiah 40:29-31, “He gives strength to the weary and increases the power of the weak. Even youths grow tired and weary, and young men stumble and fall; but those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.”
“These give me courage,” she would comment.
Occasionally, she would interrupt me after some passages, asking very thought-provoking questions. One question she kept repeating was, “Mama, tell me again what Heaven is going to be like.”
Believers all have that imagery of what Heaven will be. To answer Michele, I would turn to the Book of Revelation, the most challenging book for me to understand.
“The wall was made of jasper, and the city of pure gold, as pure as glass. The city walls were decorated with every kind of precious stone. The twelve gates were twelve pearls, each gate made of a single pearl. The great street of the city was of pure gold, like transparent glass.” -Revelation 21:19-21 NIV.
We talked about the purity and durability this description implied – that it will last for eternity, unlike this earth where we now live.
“However, as it is written, ‘No eye has seen, no ear has heard, no mind has conceived what God has prepared for those who love him.’” -1 Corinthians 2:9 NIV.
Although it is hard for us to imagine, Heaven is far more glorious than anything we will ever know in this life. This world and its infrastructure are prone to decay, but Heaven’s perfection will never fade. The significant idea we are to hold on to is that God will be there.
“The city does not need the sun or the moon to shine on it, for the glory of God gives it light, and the Lamb is its lamp.” - Revelation 21:23 NIV.
Nothing will hinder us from being with Him.
The last few days of her life, Michele was confined to a hospital bed in the home of her brother, Parrish, and her sister, Andrea. She was surrounded by those she loved the most and those who loved her. In all her physical pain and suffering, she never complained. Her countenance radiated her readiness to join her Savior in Heaven.
Revealed it was to John that “He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying, or pain for the old order of things has passed away.” -Revelation 21:4 NIV. Indeed, Heaven was Michele’s destination!
Perhaps we do not know as much as we would like about the New Jerusalem, but it is enough to know that eternity will be spent with our Heavenly Father. And, there will be no more suffering, pain, tears or crying. What a wonderful truth!
“They are before the throne of God and serve him day and night in his temple, and he who sits on the throne will spread his tent over them. Never again will they hunger; never again will they thirst. The sun will not beat upon them, nor any scorching heat. For the Lamb at the center of the throne will be their shepherd; he will lead them to springs of living water. And God will wipe away every tear from their eyes.” -Revelation 7:15-17 NIV.
So devastated we are at the suffering of those we love. Imagine how God must feel as he looks down on His children today – those who have sold their souls to the devil.
As believers, we are tasked with making disciples of men so that all will enter His Kingdom. In our conversations, Michele and I talked about how glorious and full of grandeur Heaven would be. We joked a little about the idea of probably not floating around on clouds playing the harp – instead, just the awesomeness of being in the presence of God and the fellowship with others.
Before Jesus came, God was quite unapproachable, distant, and threatening. (read about Moses, Aaron and the Israelites at Mount Sinai in Exodus 19-20).
What a difference after His Son came. God welcomes us through Him into His presence.
“But you have come to Mount Zion, to the heavenly Jerusalem, the city of the living God. You have come to thousands upon thousands of angels in joyful assembly, to the church of the firstborn, whose names are written in heaven. You have come to God, the judge of all men, to the spirits of righteous men made perfect.” -Hebrews 12:22-23 NIV.
Eventually, this world will crumble, and only God’s Kingdom will last. There will be no misunderstandings or tension among us in Heaven – our relationships will be nothing but healthy. They will be open, honest, loving and uncomplicated by sin.
Imagine being best friends with God’s people that we have studied about from His Word: Jacob, Joseph, Isaac, Paul, Peter. Also, the greats of later times: Eric Liddell, David Livingston, Billy Graham; people who have lived in all ages.
These are the things I told Michele as she listened intently. She passed away in the early morning hours with Parrish holding her hand.
“She just closed her eyes and went to sleep,” he said. “But look at that beautiful smile on her face.”
I know she was embracing Jesus!
Make Heaven your goal.
Pat Throckmorton is a resident of Perquimans County.