As bone-chilling temperatures envelope Edenton our little slice of paradise can’t seem to escape winter, despite a recent warm spell.
Cold winter weather calls for hot, comforting food that warms you from the inside out. And since many of us are tightening our belts after the holidays, a meal that is easy on the wallet and the waistline is a win-win.
And when the dish is also easy and quick to prepare, I say “winner, winner, chicken dinner!”
The aroma of savory chicken rich with herbs roasting in the oven can soothe your senses on a chilly winter evening.
I recently posted a photo of a chicken dish that I had just made for dinner and consequently had many requests for the recipe. I had included this recipe in my column a few years ago, but with its ease in preparation it’s worth sharing again.
I use chicken thighs in this dish because they are tender and flavorful, as well as inexpensive, and either boneless or bone-in thighs work well.
This week I have included a recipe for French Peasant Chicken that can be made as a meal in a pan if you want to toss in a few diced carrots and potatoes, or alone with a nice green salad and crusty bread.
You can also serve it with pasta, rice, risotto, or mashed potatoes.
It is sure to warm your soul.
Enjoy!
If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
Cheryl Orr is the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton.