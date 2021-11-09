During the planning stage for the new home that we now live in on the family compound, a cousin advised me to go with a real fireplace.
But that requires a real chimney and all of the real expense and other issues that come with having real wood fires inside.
We went with gas.
For efficiency, convenience and knocking off the chill on cold mornings, gas logs are hard to beat.
Ours came with a remote control, which can be great fun when the cat has perched himself on the hearth.
I do love a real fire, however.
For that authentic experience, we’re outfitting the barn that my father built 20 years ago with a wood stove.
Dad would consider that a fine idea, especially the part about the wood stove.
The barn is actually a metal building with a concrete floor.
We call it “the barn” because we use it to store implements and mowers and as a place to entertain.
It can be quite cold inside the barn during winter, and propane heaters are expensive.
So I took the advice of my brother-in-law Kevin, and we purchased a used wood stove last spring.
Kevin came over a couple of weeks ago, and we began retrofitting the barn for the wood stove.
It’s quite a process, which involves cutting a hole through a perfectly good roof.
I’m pretty sure that was necessary.
I know Dad would have loved the idea of heating the barn with wood because that’s how we heated the farmhouse during the first few winters after moving to the country.
It seemed like a good idea at the time, and it should have been a success.
Wood stoves are generally pretty efficient.
Had we designed our new house with a wood-burning fireplace, installing a wood stove to go with it would not have been a bad way to go.
Open fireplaces tend to suck most of the heat right up the chimney.
Dad knew this when we moved into the old farmhouse and he outfitted the living room with a wood stove.
At the same time, he outfitted his teenage son with a Stihl 031 Farm Boss chainsaw.
Although the farm was full of locust trees back then, I could never put up enough firewood to meet the demand.
Keeping the wood stove piping hot day and night was no match for a century-old house without a shred of insulation.
Each year, I would end up cutting firewood in the depths of winter.
Dad and Mom eventually insulated where possible and installed a central heating system.
Three homes have now been built on the farm, none of which have wood-burning fireplaces.
Real fires have been gathered around only outdoors, until now.
It’s going to be great to again experience the crackle, smoke and smell of a wood-burning stove.
Even if it never makes the cat jump.