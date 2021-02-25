I know the weather has been generally miserable this entire month of February. The Groundhog was right about 6 more weeks of winter but I still think things are looking up.
All of the ladies of the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library will have received their second dose of the Moderna vaccine by the end of this week while I am scheduled for my second dose the first of March.
We will be continuing to wear masks and enforce the mask policy until we get the all clear notice from our public health experts. Albemarle Regional Health Services, the Chowan County Health Department and all the folks who have volunteered to get us our vaccine clinics need a big round of applause.
Speaking of a big round of applause – here’s a standing ovation to Chowan County. As we all know the library has an interminable leak in the second floor meeting room. The county commissioners, led by former commissioner Patty Kersey, created a Capital Improvement subcommittee to create an overarching understanding of what each county-owned building needed. County maintenance manager Don Hoggard did a thorough inventory of each building and has been slowly but surely getting everything fixed. Take a minute to notice what we call the Chowan County Ag Building at Granville and Virginia Road. Yep – that’s a new roof! Commissioner Larry McLaughlin did a great deal of research with county manager Kevin Howard to find original plans for that building to hopefully end their interminable leaky roof. What this all comes down to is that weather permitting, the repairs to our second floor will start on March 1. I am giddy with joy.
The Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library building project was the late Rosalie Miller’s dream. I’m so glad that we’ll be able to honor her memory by loving this building as much as she did.
Upcoming Event:
The Lesser-Known History of Edenton Lecture Series kicks off on March 2 with Dr. Ben Speller presenting through Zoom (yes Zoom) Colonization and Relationships in Chowan County 1619-1750. The live presentation will be at noon that day and we will be recording the event for YouTube release on March 4. The links will be available on the Historical Commission and library’s websites and social media. Thanks to the Edenton Racial Reconciliation Group and the Edenton Historical Commission for their ideas and organizing of these events.
Children’s Fiction
- Owl Diaries: Eva at the Beach – Rebecca Elliott
Children’s Non-Fiction
- The Great Realization – Tomos Roberts & Nomoco
Fiction
- Blink of an Eye – Iris & Roy Johansen
- The Little Red Wagon – Mildred Winborne Malone
Large Print
- All the Colors of Night- Jayne Ann Krentz
- Bitter Pill – Fern Michaels
- Forever By Your Side – Tracie Peterson
- Little Bit of Karma – ReShonda Tate Billingsley
Non-Fiction
- Modern Comfort Food – Ina Garten
- Runner’s World: Run Less Run Faster – Bill Pierce, Scott Murr & Ray Moss