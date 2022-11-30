...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM WEDNESDAY TO
10 AM EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 PM Wednesday to 10 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
On Saturday, Dec. 3, the Chowan County Cooperative Extension will host the 4th Annual Wreath Decorating Workshop.
This workshop is sponsored by the Extension Community Association and assisted by Chowan, Perquimans and Gates County Master Gardener volunteers.
The Master Gardener Volunteers bring all-natural embellishments for decorating wreaths. The wreaths are fresh 12-inch Fraser Firs ordered from the 4-H Wreath Fundraiser. All wreaths are grown in North Carolina and come from the Pardue Tree Farm in Alleghany County.
The 4-H Wreath and Garland Fundraiser is held every year from October-November with wreaths being delivered the week after Thanksgiving. This fundraiser benefits youth in Chowan County helping youth to attend 4-H Camp and other 4-H Summer Programs.
We do have ribbons that participants can choose from or you can bring your own. We will have volunteers that will be helping with bow tying.
Come on out and enjoy a few hours of learning about wreath decorating and bow-making. This class will be at N.C. Cooperative Extension, Chowan County Center, 730 North Granville St. in Edenton on Dec 3, from 10 a.m.-noon. The cost is $30.
To register online go to chowan.ces.ncsu.edu or you can call Mary Morris at 252-482-6585 or email mary_morris@ncsu.edu. This class is limited to 10 participants so be sure to reserve your spot by Friday, December 2nd by 5 pm.