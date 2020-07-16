At the 21st Annual July 4 Ceremony honoring Joseph Hewes, the Edenton Tea Party Chapter NSDAR awarded two local businessmen the DAR Prestigious Community Service Award.
The Community Service Awards Committee provides an opportunity for chapters and states to recognize worthy individuals and organizations for outstanding voluntary service. Examples of previously recognized service include unpaid achievements in cultural, educational, humanitarian, patriotic, historical, citizenship or environmental conservation endeavors.
The qualifications for the award are:
- The individual or organization must have contributed to the community in an outstanding manner through voluntary heroic, civic, benevolent service, or by organizing or participating in community activities.
- The achievement must have taken place within the past five years with no compensation.
- The award may not be presented to a recipient more than one time, and a nominee may not receive more than one NSDAR award for the same accomplishments.
Community Service Awards are chapter (or state) awards of recognition.
In 2019, the Edenton Tea Party Chapter NSDAR determined that it wanted to give two Community Service Awards. It selected two individuals who have worked closely together for many years – Steve Lane and Larry Sellers. Their schedules and the current coronavirus pandemic have prevented the chapter from presenting these awards before now.
Lane has been an asset to Edenton in so many ways. He has championed the restoration, preservation, and care of the historic fabric of Edenton. For example, in 2017 he led the effort to save and restore the historic Taylor Theater. In 2018 it turned out, quite by chance, that Lane owned the oldest house in North Carolina. He subsequently donated this house to the Penelope Barker Foundation, in memory of his wife, Linda, to insure the long-term preservation of this outstanding house. In 2019, Steve helped the Chowan Arts Council move to new headquarters. In the same year he spearheaded Edenton’s effort in hosting approximately 2,0000 cyclists over a weekend during the annual Cycle NC. To receive this NSDAR award, the NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, the Chowan County Tourism Development Authority, the Chowan Arts Council, Dixon and Thompson Law Firm and the Penelope Barker House wrote outstanding letters of recommendation for Lane.
Larry Sellers served as a principal in the successful efforts to save and restore the Edenton Cotton Mill and Village. He was instrumental in the purchase and restoration of Pembroke Hall, one of the most historic homes in the state. He was also the principal in leading the effort to save and restore the beloved and historic Taylor Theater and he made it possible for the acquisition and enlargement of the historic building to house the Chowan Arts Council. Larry consistently opens his family home to the bi-annual Pilgrimage and the annual Christmas Candlelight Tour, and he regularly participates in the Edenton Steamers summer league baseball games and yearly houses players during the season. Larry received exemplary recommendations from the Town of Edenton, Dixon and Thompson Law Firm, the Penelope Barker House, and the Chowan Arts Council.
Sally Francis Kehayes, an Edenton Tea Party Chapter member, presented a surprised Larry Sellers his award at the July 4 Ceremony. He also accepted the award for Lane who has been away from Edenton for the past several months.
The Edenton Tea Party Chapter NSDAR is extremely proud and happy to have the opportunity to present these upstanding Edentonians with this prestigious award and to thank them for their years of community service to the town of Edenton. Congratulations to each of you!
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, founded in 1890 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., is a nonprofit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through better education for children.
Since its founding, DAR has admitted more than 1 million members. As one of the most inclusive genealogical societies in the country, NSDAR currently boasts over 185,000 members in 3,000 chapters across the United States and internationally. Any woman 18 years or older — regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background — who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, is eligible for membership.
Any woman who believes she may be eligible for membership should contact Edenton Tea Party Chapter Registrar Candy Roth – 252-548-2648 or Membership Chairman Beth Taylor – 252-482-3592 for information. You may also go to the chapter website at http://www.ncdar.org/EdentonTeaParty_files/ or the Facebook page — https://www.facebook.com/EdentonTeaPartyNSDAR/