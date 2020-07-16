Learning about the nutrients that our foods contain allows us to make the best choices for healthy eating. To help make healthier food choices, use these 10 tips from the USDA:
1. Balance your calories. To balance your calories, you need to know how much food you eat and how much exercise you do each day.
2. Enjoy your food, but eat less. Take the time to fully enjoy your food as you eat it. Eating too fast may lead to eating too many calories.
3. Avoid oversized portions. Use a smaller plate, bowl and glass. Portion out foods before you eat.
4. Eat more vegetables, fruits, whole grains and fat-free or 1% milk and dairy products. Make these foods the basis for meals and snacks.
5. Make half your plate fruits and vegetables. Choose an array of colorful fruits and vegetables.
6. Switch to fat-free or low-fat (1%) milk. They have the same amount of calcium as whole milk, but fewer calories and less saturated fats.
7. Make half your grains whole grains. Eat a whole-grain product instead of a refined product.
8. Cut back on foods high in solid fats, added sugars, and salt. Use these foods (cakes, cookies, ice cream, candies, sweetened drinks) as occasional treats.
9. Compare sodium in foods. Use the Nutrition Facts Label to choose lower sodium versions of foods. Select canned foods labeled “low sodium,” “reduced sodium,” or “no salt added.”
10. Drink water instead of sugary drinks. Cut calories by drinking water or unsweetened beverages. Soda, energy drinks, and sports drinks are major sources of added sugars and calories.
Activity: Use the MyPlate Worksheet for Kids to track your food intake. For one day, keep track of ALL of the foods you eat. Also keep track of how much you eat of each food. Write all of your food choices in the left-hand column. Next, list each food in its respective food group. For example, if you had an apple for breakfast, list it in the fruits group. Now add up your totals for each food group. Compare your totals to the goals for your age and gender. It is a good idea to track your foods on a regular basis to make sure you are eating enough from each food group.