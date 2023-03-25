...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Beekeepers of Chowan County recently announced the graduation of 24 new beekeepers from its latest class.
Students from Edenton, Tyner, Hertford, Gates, Gatesville, Jarvisburg, Columbia and Plymouth completed a five-week “Introduction to Beekeeping” course, learning basic beekeeping skills.
In addition to 15 hours of classroom instruction, students participated in a field day at the Beekeepers of Chowan County Apiary, where they got to examine bee hives and ensure the bees had sufficient food for the remainder of winter.
All students are members of Beekeepers of Chowan County and the North Carolina State Beekeepers Association, both of which provide continuing education opportunities.
The Beekeepers of Chowan County meet the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Chowan County Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension in Edenton. Learn more about the organization at https://www.beekeepersofchowancounty.org. You can also follow the group on Facebook at Beekeepers of Chowan County.