Oct.25, 2020, was the 246th anniversary of the signing of a petition supporting American colonies’ independence from British rule, today known as the Edenton Tea Party.
Historians credit Penelope Barker, one of 51 women who signed the petition, as leading this first organized, written, political protest by women in what is now the United States of America. Each year, the Edenton Historical Commission celebrates Barker and these remarkable women.
The 2020 celebration included “Preservation in Progress,” a walking tour of Edenton’s history in the East Gale Street neighborhood on Saturday, Oct. 24. This event celebrating Barker joins past recognitions of remarkable women such as Frances Inglis in 2019 and Elizabeth Vann Moore in 2016.
Other celebrations have taken place over the years. In 1975, the NC Daughters of the American Revolution, Rachael Caldwell Chapter of Greensboro, celebrated the patriotic women in an original musical play, “Oh Penelope!” This musical won the national DAR first place award in its American Heritage music category. It was performed throughout the eastern seaboard and as far away as Missouri, culminating in the bicentennial year of 1976 when songs were performed at the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts in Washington, DC.
Nineteen years later, part of this play, sent to the Edenton Historical Commission in video format, are available for viewing on the Commission’s website. The composer, Dr. Rose Marie Cooper, created the play with Susan Graham Erwin, a former state legislator and widow of a NC congressman. Fieldcrest Mills created the costume fabrics using colonial patterns from the Smithsonian Museum. Burlington Industries furnished bolts of fabric for the costumes. A sampling of this effort can be seen when the Edenton Historical Commission hosts the video, a one-act performance by original cast members, beginning on Oct. 25.
The Edenton Historical Commission is grateful to Dr. Cooper and other cast members — Gene Jones, as Penelope; Claudia Kirkman, as the maid; and Fred Jones, as narrator; for making this performance available for the 246th anniversary of the Edenton Tea Party.
See this original production online at www.ehcnc.org/events.