Edenton, NC (27932)

Today

Cloudy with gusty winds developing during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 82F. SSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph..

Tonight

Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.