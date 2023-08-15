EDENTON — Twenty-five young people showed up Saturday for Scoops and Hoops, an event held to get feedback on how the town of Edenton should spend $500,000 in federal funding to improve four public parks. 

As an incentive to get their participation, the town handed out coupons for free ice cream at a vendor truck parked on site. The event also featured a three-on-three basketball tournament at Griffin Park. Winners Alme White, Jacre Lewis, Christian Wilson and Zion Preudhome were presented gift certificates to Hibbett Sports in Elizabeth City by Mayor Jimmy Stallings.

  