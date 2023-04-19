EDENTON — More than 300 people enjoyed a pancake breakfast with the Easter Bunny during Historic Edenton, State Historic Site’s annual Breakfast with the Easter Bunny event at Unanimity Lodge #7 AF & AM in Edenton on April 10.
The program is offered annually by the staff of the Historic Edenton, State Historic Site, in partnership with the Friends of State Historic Site Edenton and Edenton’s Unanimity Lodge #7 AF & AM.
“The breakfast program has been held annually since 2016 and even during COVID, when a masked Easter Bunny greeted patrons and breakfasts were boxed to go,” said Edenton Historic Sites Manager Bob Hopkins. “Breakfasts are offered at $2.50 in keeping with that we want everyone to be able to have a breakfast with the Easter Bunny. The $2.50 is normally just enough to cover the costs of the pancake, sausage, fruit and beverage breakfast.”
This year, however, the Friends of State Historic Site Edenton offered to cover the entire cost of each child’s breakfast. As a result, youth ages 16 and younger ate free of charge.
“The program participation has grown, as folks have learned about our traditional Breakfast with the Easter Bunny program over the past years; we have seen many locals making it an annual tradition,” said Assistant Site Manager Charlene Whitehurst Large. “This year we had 136 children and 164 adults ... enjoying breakfast with the Easter Bunny at the Unanimity Lodge’s dinning room.”
During the first year of the event in 2016, an Egg Hunt and Holiday Crafts event followed on the 1767 Courthouse green. That event is no longer held.
“Over the years, we found that our egg hunt conflicted with many other church program efforts, so we now just do the breakfast and allow folks to head off to their own holiday program traditions,” Hopkins said.
Instead, a Golden Egg Hunt now leads up to the breakfast. A dozen or so “golden eggs” are filled with prizes and rewards, and then hidden in public areas like parks and playgrounds.
The golden eggs can be redeemed for Easter baskets at the Historic Edenton State Historic Site Visitor Center. Finders’ photos are published on social media when permitted.
Prior to the breakfast, the Easter Bunny also visited merchants and businesses in Edenton. During the month of March, visitors may see the Easter Bunny walking and greeting folks in downtown Edenton.
Among those who served and assisted during the breakfast were Bill Potts, Master of Unanimity Lodge; Mickey Spruill, Past Master/Treasurer; Scooter Basnight, Past Master; Stephen White, Past Master/Secretary; Dennis Gongwer, Tyler; Blaine Charak, Chaplin and Patrick Tynch, EA apprentice. Kim Gongwer also assisted with serving.
Others who helped included Gail Miller of the Friends of State Historic Site Edenton; Virginia O’Connor, a volunteer and staff member of the Historic Edenton, State Historic Site Edenton: Todd McKenna, who portrayed Rootie the Rooster; Andree Piles, who portrayed the Easter Bunny; Carolyn Owens; Charles Boyette; Lucas Crumling; Amanda Irvin; Charlene Whitehurst Large; and Bob Hopkins.