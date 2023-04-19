Easter Breakfast Edenton 1

Volunteers help plate breakfasts at Unanimity Lodge #7 AF & AM in Edenton on April 10 during the annual Easter Bunny Breakfast.

 Submitted photo

EDENTON — More than 300 people enjoyed a pancake breakfast with the Easter Bunny during Historic Edenton, State Historic Site’s annual Breakfast with the Easter Bunny event at Unanimity Lodge #7 AF & AM in Edenton on April 10.

The program is offered annually by the staff of the Historic Edenton, State Historic Site, in partnership with the Friends of State Historic Site Edenton and Edenton’s Unanimity Lodge #7 AF & AM.

Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.