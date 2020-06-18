This challenge is to encourage participants to drink 64 ounces of water per day for 31 days.
Participants will receive a free water bottle and be asked to log in daily water intake for 31 days. This challenge starts on Monday, July 1, and will end on July 31, 2020.
The cost is $5.
The challenge is to drink 64 ounces of water each day. Chowan County Cooperative Extension will be promoting drinking water during the month of July. Please go to https://chowan.ces.ncsu.edu/ to sign up and get your 32 oz water bottle. Water bottles will be available for pick up for those who have signed up on June 29 & 30th at the Chowan County Cooperative Extension office, 730 N. Granville St., Edenton, NC 27932.
The goal is to drink 2 (32 oz.) water bottles a day= 8 glasses of water
Each Monday you will be emailed or you can print a new weekly log in. With this article is the printable version sheet or login online.
Please sign up to get the weekly log in link.
Email or call Mary Morris at mary_morris@ncsu.edu or 252-741-0026 for any questions.