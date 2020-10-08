The 39th annual Christmas Candlelight Tour, sponsored by the Edenton Historical Commission, has not been canceled.
A new version of this annual event that brings visitors and residents into downtown Edenton demonstrates the commitment the Edenton Historical Commission has to Edenton and Chowan County.
As Susan Creighton, Tour organizer for 38 years, points out: “We must have this tour in some fashion so the financial support that visitors bring into our community continues.”
The 2020 Tour is offered in two parts. The first is a tour of the historic, 1790 Littlejohn-Byrum home, transformed into “A Christmas Showcase Home of Holiday Decor.” The Showcase Tour is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 11 and 12, and is provided with health and safety guidelines in place. New owners, Stephanie and Joe Wach, are excited to be in Edenton and to open their restored home for this holiday decor showcase. As Stephanie Wach stated when asked to be involved: “If it’s good for the Town, we want to do it!”
Fifteen area florists and designers are decorating the downstairs rooms. This is a first for Edenton and remarkable in the variety of designs one can see at one time, in one location.
Other events supporting Dec. 11 and 12 in Edenton are The Cupola House, “The Magic of Colonial Christmas;” The Chowan Arts Council, “Art within the Lights;” and the Historic Edenton State Historic Site’s James Iredell Grounds and Dependencies featuring apple pressing. The Penelope Barker House presents “The Year of the Woman” with antique clothing from 1910-1920s. The Garden of Eden Club continues its tradition of decorating historic public buildings.
A difference for 2020 is the health and safety guideline: No homemade food served in these sites. Another difference is availability.
According to Creighton, “Usually no one is turned away from the Christmas Tour. This year the number of tickets are based on the virus guidelines. Once that number is reached, no other Showcase Home Tour tickets can be sold. This is not the year to wait to get tickets.”
The second part of this year’s events is the Virtual (video) Christmas Candlelight Tour. This online program highlights delightfully decorated rooms in homes in Edenton and Chowan County — 18 in all. Athol and Mulberry Hill are two of four homes never seen on the Christmas Tour. Choral music by historic Kadesh AME Zion Church Choir, organ music from St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and the Handbell Choir of Edenton Baptist Church are included.
There is no limit to the number of Virtual Tours that can be purchased. A password is sent to email addresses on Dec. 11, which provides online access.
Clara Stage has been a Tour organizer for four years and points out: “This virtual Christmas Candlelight Tour will make a wonderful gift. Share Edenton with friends and family around the world. Give them the virtual tour, a great stocking-stuffer. All you need to do is supply their email address when you purchase the Virtual Tour.”
Tickets for the Showcase Home Tour and the Virtual Tour are online at www.ehcnc.org/christmas or call 252-482-7800.