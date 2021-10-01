Camaryn Byrum, 4-H Extension Agent with N.C. Cooperative Extension, was recognized for an achievement during the 2021 North Carolina Association of Extension 4-H Youth Development Professionals Annual Conference held on September 2, 2021.
Byrum was a recipient of the Educational Piece Communicator Award.
She was on a team to create a 4-H Healthy Habits virtual summer camp. The 4-H Healthy Habits Family virtual summer camp experience was crafted to engage youth and their families from the comfort of their own homes.
Seven online modules allowed families to spend time together while participating in garden-based learning, understanding the importance of eating nutrient rich foods, engaging in physical activity and growing as a family unit.
The purpose of the North Carolina Association of Extension 4-H Youth Development Professionals is to promote the profession of Extension 4-H and youth work in North Carolina. The 4-H program is the youth education program of North Carolina Cooperative Extension, based at North Carolina State and North Carolina A&T State Universities.
More than 260,000 young people ages five through 18 participate in North Carolina 4-H activities each year with the help of 16,700 adult and youth volunteers.
You can find more information on 4-H at http://www.nc4h.org.
For more information on Chowan County 4-H, please contact Camaryn Byrum at cibyrum@ncsu.edu.