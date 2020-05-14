4-H at Home: Bread in Bag

Supplies:
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 package quick-rising yeast
3 tablespoons sugar
1 tablespoon nonfat dry milk
1 teaspoon salt
1 cup hot water
3 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 cup whole wheat flour
Directions:
Combine 1 cup all-purpose flour, undissolved yeast, sugar, dry milk and salt in a 1-gallon heavy-duty freezer bag with a zipper lock.
Squeeze upper part of the bag to force air out. Seal bag. Shake and work bag with fingers to blend ingredients.
Add hot water and oil to dry ingredients. Reseal bag. Mix by working bag with fingers.
Add whole wheat flour; reseal bag and mix thoroughly.
Gradually add enough remaining all-purpose flour to make stiff dough that pulls away from bag.
Remove dough from bag. On floured surface, knead dough 2 to 4 minutes until smooth and elastic. Cover dough; let rest 10 minutes.
Baking Directions:
Using a rolling pin, roll dough to a 12 x 7 inch rectangle. Roll up from narrow end. Pinch edges and ends to seal.
Place in oiled 8 ½ x 4 x 2 ¼ inch loaf pan; cover with plastic wrap and a kitchen towel. Place in a shallow pan on counter; half fill with boiling water. Place baking sheet over shallow pan.
Let dough rise for 20 minutes or until double in size.
Bake in preheated oven at 375 degrees F for 25 minutes or until done.
Remove from pan and cool on wire rack.
Slice and serve.