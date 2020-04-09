Chowan County Cooperative Extension is sharing a new series called Home-Insteading. We’re focusing on educational topics that encourage at-home learning and hands-on activity. For more information about our local program and how to connect, visit chowan.ces.ncsu.edu .
Have some free time at home? Try out this engaging and educational 4-H STEM activity.
To participate: Complete the STEM experiment/activity below. E-mail Camaryn Byrum a picture of you completing the given task. A $5 credit will be applied toward any 2020 Chowan County Summer Fun Program that you plan to attend. A new challenge will be published each week in the newspaper. Camaryn Byrum can be reached at cibyrum@ncsu.edu
Egg Drop Challenge
Supplies Needed:
1 raw egg
Miscellaneous household items of choice (styrofoam cups, bubble wrap, paper towels, cotton balls, tape, cardboard, sponges)
Directions:
Design a structure that will protect the egg from cracking when dropped. You can use any household items that you feel will protect your egg from cracking. Once you have designed and constructed your structure, go outside and see how well your design works. Start by dropping the egg from 3-4 feet off the ground. If the egg doesn’t crack, try dropping it from higher up. (Be sure to wash your hands after handling the raw egg).
If more than one child is participating, turn this activity into a friendly competition. Have them construct individual structures and see which one protects the egg the best.
Reflection (discuss these questions with a parent, guardian, or sibling):
- What household items did you use to design your structure?
- Did your egg crack on the first try?
- How high up were you able to drop your egg from before it cracked?
- What household items do you think worked best for this challenge?