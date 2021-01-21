WHAT YOU NEED:
A shoe box, small box, oatmeal container, or mason jar – you can use anything to hold all of your time capsule trinkets!
Craft supplies! Anything you have around your house – glue, colored paper, pom poms, pipe cleaners, paint. Get creative!
NEXT:
Design your box! Get creative – you can paint your box, put stickers on it, throw on some glitter! Make sure to write TIME CAPSULE in big letters on it!
THEN:
Answer some of the questions (below) on a piece of paper. Then add some of your favorite things to the box. Here are some of our favorite examples:
Favorite picture of yourself
Draw a picture of the house you live in right now
Draw a picture of your family or friends
The label of your favorite snack
QUESTION PROMPTS:
- What is today’s date?
- How old are you?
- What is your favorite song?
- What is your favorite thing about yourself?
- What makes you excited?
- Who is someone that makes you smile?
- Write down a list of everyone in your family (pets included!). Write down your favorite thing about each person.
- What is your happiest memory?
- What are you grateful for?
- What makes you unique?
- What do you think you will be doing in 20 years?
SEAL YOUR TIME CAPSULE:
Place the lid on your time capsule. Ask a parent or guardian for help picking a place around your house to store your time capsule. Don’t forget where you place it. Set a time to open the capsule. One year. Two years. Five years. When the time comes, open up your time capsule and take a walk down memory lane.