WHAT YOU NEED:

A shoe box, small box, oatmeal container, or mason jar – you can use anything to hold all of your time capsule trinkets!

Craft supplies! Anything you have around your house – glue, colored paper, pom poms, pipe cleaners, paint. Get creative!

NEXT:

Design your box! Get creative – you can paint your box, put stickers on it, throw on some glitter! Make sure to write TIME CAPSULE in big letters on it!

THEN:

Answer some of the questions (below) on a piece of paper. Then add some of your favorite things to the box. Here are some of our favorite examples:

Favorite picture of yourself

Draw a picture of the house you live in right now

Draw a picture of your family or friends

The label of your favorite snack

QUESTION PROMPTS:

  • What is today’s date?
  • How old are you?
  • What is your favorite song?
  • What is your favorite thing about yourself?
  • What makes you excited?
  • Who is someone that makes you smile?
  • Write down a list of everyone in your family (pets included!). Write down your favorite thing about each person.
  • What is your happiest memory?
  • What are you grateful for?
  • What makes you unique?
  • What do you think you will be doing in 20 years?

SEAL YOUR TIME CAPSULE:

Place the lid on your time capsule. Ask a parent or guardian for help picking a place around your house to store your time capsule. Don’t forget where you place it. Set a time to open the capsule. One year. Two years. Five years. When the time comes, open up your time capsule and take a walk down memory lane.

Taken from: Julia’s Table Kids in the Kitchen