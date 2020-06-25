Do you like conducting science experiments? Then this activity is for you! This 4-H STEM Lab experiment introduces chemical reactions. Chemical reactions are impacted by a catalyst. A catalyst is a substance or material that helps speed up a reaction. In this activity, youth will create a colorful foam fountain.
This activity is an exothermic reaction (one that gives off heat). If you touch the bottle or foam after the reaction takes place, you will notice that it is warm. This heat is caused by the breakdown of hydrogen peroxide into water and oxygen. This reaction usually happens slowly over time, but when you add the yeast, a catalyst, it speeds up the process. The oxygen that is being released, combines with the dish soap to create lots of colorful foam.
Supplies:
(1) 20 oz. bottle, rinsed out and dried
Dish soap
Food coloring (of choice)
¼ cup warm water
Small Bowl
Funnel
Large rectangular baking pan (keeps mess minimal)
Measuring Cup
½ cup hydrogen peroxide
1 packet active dry yeast
Directions:
1. Combine the warm water and yeast in a bowl. Set aside.
2. Put the bottle in the rectangular baking pan.
3. Using the funnel (or a sheet of paper rolled into a funnel), pour the hydrogen peroxide into the bottle.
4. Add a few drops of food coloring.
5. Add a couple squirts of dish soap.
6. Use the funnel to pour the water/yeast mixture into the bottle.
7. Take the funnel out quickly and stand back. Record your observations!
Reflection:
1. What did you observe before adding in the water and yeast mixture?
2. What changed when you added in the water and yeast mixture?
3. What do you notice if you touch the bubbles?