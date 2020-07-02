With all of the events going on in our world today, it’s easy to often focus on the negative aspects rather than the positive ones. This Garden of Greatness is an activity that will help young children think about the positive traits within themselves and others. This activity can be done at home or within a classroom setting.
Supplies:
Bulletin Board or Display Area
Stapler and staples
Masking tape
Construction Paper, cut into circles (1 circle per child) and strips wide enough to write on (4-8 strips per child)
Directions:
1. Give each child a circle with their name in the center. Give each child four to eight strips of colored paper.
2. Instruct children to write down things that they love about themselves, or something they enjoy doing on the strips of paper. If they are having trouble thinking of things, ask their friends or siblings to list their great qualities. One quality per strip.
3. Once they have their petals completed, help them tape each strip onto their circle.
5. Staple or tape each flower to the bulletin board or display area (the refrigerator works great).
6. Discuss how they are all unique with different qualities and interests. Discuss how all of their individual strengths and character traits create a beautiful garden of greatness.
- Note: This activity can also be done by having classmates or siblings write positive traits about one another.
Activity and picture can be found at: https://4-h.org/about/4-h-at-home/activity-guide/