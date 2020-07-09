Grilled berry s'mores

It’s the time of year for families to enjoy weekend camping trips and dinners cooked over the camp fire. But no camping trip is complete without s’mores, right? Below is a kid-friendly, quick and easy s’mores recipe with a “berry” sweet surprise.

Ingredients:

  • Blueberries
  • Strawberries
  • Large marshmallows
  • Milk/dark chocolate
  • Graham cracker squares

Directions (begin these steps after fire or grill is ready):

1. Slide the blueberries, strawberries and marshmallows each onto their own skewers.

2. Hold the marshmallows over the fire (or grill) until they’re roasted to your preference.

3. Place a piece of chocolate on a graham cracker square.

4. Hold the strawberry and blueberry skewers over the fire (or grill) for 3-5 minutes.

5. Once all ingredients are roasted to your liking, arrange a grilled strawberry and 3-4 grilled blueberries on top of the chocolate covered graham cracker.

6. Add two roasted marshmallows, then sandwich with another graham cracker square.

Enjoy!

Photo and recipe from: www.foodlion.com/recipes/grilled-berry-smores/