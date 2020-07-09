It’s the time of year for families to enjoy weekend camping trips and dinners cooked over the camp fire. But no camping trip is complete without s’mores, right? Below is a kid-friendly, quick and easy s’mores recipe with a “berry” sweet surprise.
Ingredients:
- Blueberries
- Strawberries
- Large marshmallows
- Milk/dark chocolate
- Graham cracker squares
Directions (begin these steps after fire or grill is ready):
1. Slide the blueberries, strawberries and marshmallows each onto their own skewers.
2. Hold the marshmallows over the fire (or grill) until they’re roasted to your preference.
3. Place a piece of chocolate on a graham cracker square.
4. Hold the strawberry and blueberry skewers over the fire (or grill) for 3-5 minutes.
5. Once all ingredients are roasted to your liking, arrange a grilled strawberry and 3-4 grilled blueberries on top of the chocolate covered graham cracker.
6. Add two roasted marshmallows, then sandwich with another graham cracker square.
Enjoy!