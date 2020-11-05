Activity can be found in the 4-H 30 Days of Doing Activity Guide (www.4-H.org/PotatoMaze)
Using just a cardboard box and a sprouting potato, complete this fun activity to show the obstacles plants will overcome to find the light they need to grow.
Activity Steps:
1. Make a small hole in the short side of a long cardboard box.
2. With an adult’s help, cut out several pieces of cardboard and stick them inside the box to make a maze (like the one in the picture).
3. Put a sprouting potato at the end of the box, opposite the hole. Place the lid on the box.
4. Leave the box in a light place so that light can easily get into the box, through the hole at the end.
5. After a few days, take the lid off the box. Has your potato found the pathway through the “maze” to reach the light?
What happens? The potato senses the light and grows toward it, even though it has to find its way through a maze first. Does your potato shoot eventually grow out of the hole in the side of the box?