Chowan County Cooperative Extension is sharing a new series called Home-Insteading. We’re focusing on educational topics that encourage at-home learning and hands-on activity. For more information about our local program and how to connect, visit chowan.ces.ncsu.edu .

Have some free time at home? Try out this engaging and educational 4-H STEM activity.

To participate: Complete the STEM experiment/activity below. E-mail Camaryn Byrum a picture of you completing the given task. A $5 credit will be applied toward any Chowan County 4-H program you plan to attend. A new challenge will be published each week in the newspaper. Camaryn Byrum can be reached at cibyrum@ncsu.edu

Making Homemade Butter

Supplies Needed:

  • 2 oz. plastic cup with lid or Tupperware container with lid
  • Heavy Whipping Cream
  • Salt
  • Crackers

Directions:

1. Fill the 2 oz. plastic cup or container about 2/3 full of heavy whipping cream

2. Place the lid on the container

3. Shake the container for 7-10 minutes, until solid butter is formed

4. Drain the remaining liquid (buttermilk) and add salt (if desired)

5. Spread the butter on crackers and enjoy!

