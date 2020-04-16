Chowan County Cooperative Extension is sharing a new series called Home-Insteading. We’re focusing on educational topics that encourage at-home learning and hands-on activity. For more information about our local program and how to connect, visit chowan.ces.ncsu.edu .
Have some free time at home? Try out this engaging and educational 4-H STEM activity.
To participate: Complete the STEM experiment/activity below. E-mail Camaryn Byrum a picture of you completing the given task. A $5 credit will be applied toward any Chowan County 4-H program you plan to attend. A new challenge will be published each week in the newspaper. Camaryn Byrum can be reached at cibyrum@ncsu.edu
Making Homemade Butter
Supplies Needed:
- 2 oz. plastic cup with lid or Tupperware container with lid
- Heavy Whipping Cream
- Salt
- Crackers
Directions:
1. Fill the 2 oz. plastic cup or container about 2/3 full of heavy whipping cream
2. Place the lid on the container
3. Shake the container for 7-10 minutes, until solid butter is formed
4. Drain the remaining liquid (buttermilk) and add salt (if desired)
5. Spread the butter on crackers and enjoy!