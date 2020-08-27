In the following STEM activity, youth will learn how engineers harness the power of solar energy. Youth will use tin foil to convert energy from the sun into conductive heat to cook s’mores in a cardboard box. The tin foil on the box lid concentrates the sun rays, reflecting them into the cooker. The s’mores are heating up because of the interaction between the sunlight and the tin foil. When the sunlight hits the tin foil, some of the energy is converted from light energy into heat energy. Because tin foil is a metal, it conducts heat easily and begins cooking the s’mores.
What You’ll Need:
- Small cardboard box with lid
- Tin foil
- Graham crackers
- Marshmallows
- Chocolate
- Plastic wrap
- Sunlight (a very hot day)
- Pencil/stick/wooden skewer
Instructions:
1. Find an empty cardboard box (with a lid). Cover the base and lid with tin foil all the way around. Depending on your box and your foil, you may need tape to securely fasten the foil. Be careful to make as few wrinkles as possible.
2. Place the box outside. Ideally, try to place the box on a concrete surface (driveway or sidewalk).
3. Orient the solar cooker directly towards the sun so that there’s no shadow inside the cooker. The shadow of the cooker should be directly behind it.
4. Cover the opening of the box with plastic wrap. This will help keep the heat inside your solar box. Make sure that it is completely sealed.
5. Use a pencil, stick or skewer to play with the position of the box lid. You want to be using the lid to direct more sun rays directly into the box. See diagram.
6. Allow the box to “pre-heat” in this position for 30 minutes.
7. Once the box has finished preheating, place your graham crackers, with marshmallows on top, inside the box. Reposition the lid to catch the most sun rays. (Don’t add chocolate, yet.)
8. Let the s’mores cook for approximately 30 minutes.
9. Once the marshmallows are soft, place the chocolate on top. Reposition the lid for 5 more minutes.
10. Finally, carefully remove the s’mores from the box. Enjoy!