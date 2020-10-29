What is a tornado? Have you ever practiced a tornado drill in school? Why do you think we have these drills?
Tornadoes are a part of our weather system and can be dangerous. When there is a huge thunderstorm called a super cell, tornadoes are likely. When cold, dry air and warm, wet air meet, the cold air is less dense (heavy), so it will be pushed under the warm air. The warm air is then shoved upwards super-fast. The warm air then starts to roll and spin over the cold air in a circular motion. The spin is increased in speed and strength and at some point, picks up from the ground slightly. The spinning air is called a vortex. The vortex uses the energy created to travel. When the tornado loses energy, it weakens and eventually stops. View this video learn about the science behind how tornadoes are made: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-s3UwOq1P1E
The Experiment: Create a tornado and watch the vortex form. As this vortex is formed in your bottle, think about how this may be similar to a real tornado.
Materials:
- Empty 16 ounce plastic bottle with lid
- Dish soap, colored is better (blue, green)
- Glitter (optional)
Directions:
1. Fill the bottle ¾ of the way with water (little more than half of the bottle).
2. Add approximately a tablespoon of dish soap and some glitter into the bottle.
3. Tighten the lid onto the bottle TIGHTLY and turn the bottle upside down slowly!
4. Using your wrist, gently swirl the water in the bottle. A small “tornado” should form in the middle.
Dinner Talk:
- What happens to the glitter in the water?
- What energy creates the vortex in the water? How is that energy made?
- How was this experiment representative of a real tornado?
- Did you know that another name for a tornado is a twister? Why do you think this is the nickname?