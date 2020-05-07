Have some free time at home? Try out this engaging and educational 4-H activity.
Learn about fruits and vegetables by playing a game of hopscotch!
Supplies Needed:
- Chalk
- Timer (optional)
Directions:
1. Find different colored chalk. Find chalk colors that are similar to fruits and vegetables (yellow, orange, green, purple, red).
2. Draw out the hopscotch board. Color each block a different color.
3. Start the game! For each level, name a fruit or vegetable that is the color of the block you land on.
4. Once a fruit or vegetable is named, move to the next colored block and repeat.
5. To make this activity more challenging, use the same color for multiple blocks (and don’t repeat the same fruit or vegetable). Use a timer to track your speed.
Reflection (discuss these questions with a parent, guardian, or sibling):
- How many fruits and vegetables were you able to name?
- Did you have a hard time naming fruits and vegetables that corresponded with the chalk colors?