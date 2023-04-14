Each year, Chowan County 4-H participates in an event called District Activity Day. Youth from the Northeast Extension District — the 22 counties east of Raleigh — gathered to compete in a public speaking competition.

Youth research a topic of interest and prepare a poster or PowerPoint presentation that they then present to a panel of judges. This year’s event will take place at Creswell School at 200 7th St., Creswell, in Washington County, on Thursday, June 15.