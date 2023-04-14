Each year, Chowan County 4-H participates in an event called District Activity Day. Youth from the Northeast Extension District — the 22 counties east of Raleigh — gathered to compete in a public speaking competition.
Youth research a topic of interest and prepare a poster or PowerPoint presentation that they then present to a panel of judges. This year’s event will take place at Creswell School at 200 7th St., Creswell, in Washington County, on Thursday, June 15.
The competition is open to youth ages 5-18. This event is an awesome opportunity for youth to gain public speaking skills and increase their self-confidence. Parents/guardians are welcome and encouraged to attend the event. If your child is interested in participating, please call the Chowan Extension Office at 252-482-6585.
In preparation for this event, Chowan County 4-H will hold three presentation working days: May 10, May 17, and May 24. If you need help with your presentation, stop by the Chowan Extension office on any or all of those days between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. We will also host a County Activity Day to prepare for District Activity Day.
On County Day, youth will give a presentation to a small panel of judges at the Chowan Extension Office. The tentative date for County Day is Friday, June 9. If you have any questions, please contact the Chowan Extension Office at 252-482-6585.