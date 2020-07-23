July is peak peach season here in North Carolina. To find fresh peaches nearby, visit the Edenton Farmers Market, local produce stands or Copeland’s Peaches (1429 County Line Road, Belvidere, NC 27919). To celebrate this sweet and juicy fruit, here are a few best peach practices from the NC Peach Growers Society and the United States Department of Agriculture:
- The Best Way to Pick a Peach: Handle fruit carefully because peaches bruise very easily.
- The Best Way to Select a Peach: Look for peaches with a creamy to gold under color that best indicates ripeness. Two other indicators of ripeness are a well-defined crease and a good fragrance.
- The Best Way to Store a Peach: Peaches should be held at 32-35 degrees F in high humidity. Fully ripened peaches should be refrigerated immediately and kept there until ready for consumption.
- The Best Way to Ripen a Peach: Room temperature of 65-70 degrees F is best for mature peaches. Remember, once a mature peach begins to ripen, it never stops; but you can slow the rate of ripening by storing it in low temperatures.
- The Best Way to Prepare a Peach: Wash peaches gently, peel, and remove pits. Handle carefully to avoid bruising.
Easy Peach Fruit Smoothie
Ingredients:
- 5 ounces of vanilla yogurt
- 1 ½ cup fresh peaches
- ½ cup crushed ice
- ¾ cup coconut milk
- ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ½ teaspoon sugar
Directions:
Combine all ingredients in a blender. Blend until smooth. Enjoy!