COLUMBIA – The Tyrrell County 5th Sunday Night Singspiration has been cancelled again due to efforts to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 Virus.
Although state and federal officials have loosened restrictions on some religious gatherings, most Tyrrell County churches are only now getting back to limited regular worship services and choir practices.
Only two Tyrrell County churches were identified as having congregational or choir singing during Sunday morning worship due to congregations wearing masks during church services.
The county-wide singispiration is hosted by area churches on a rotating basis. The singispiration which brings together churches from across the county for an evening of singing and gospel music dates to the 1950s.
For information call 252-202-2330.