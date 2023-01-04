The Chowan County 911 Center, working in tandem with the county Sheriff’s Office, has come into possession of new technology that could both educate and save lives.
911 Director Herman Weiss recently gave the Chowan Herald a demonstration on two pieces of equipment acquired by emergency personnel: the NextGen Hero Project and Project Lifesaver.
The first, the Hero Project, is a large box containing a telephone, tablet and cellphone that allows people of all ages to learn how to properly dial 911.
Weiss tested the object, picking up the cell phone and dialing 911. The receiver in the box rang, and he was able to respond. He urged that the device is for children to understand that there is another human being trying to help on the other end, not a scary person.
“The [children] will be able to see that we aren’t scary people,” Weiss said. “So they can sit there and talk back and forth and see the dispatch in a real life situation.”
Dispatchers who test the technology with kids can sit beside them as they interact via phone, teaching them the proper things to say and what questions to expect from a dispatcher in a real emergency.
Even the elderly, who sometimes are babysitting or watching children, can learn from the demonstrations, Weiss said.
The tablet inside the Hero Project’s box is also able to receive 911 text messages from the included cell phone, which allows folks young and old to practice texting 911 for assistance.
Weiss said he hopes to get into local schools soon to demonstrate the Hero Project for Chowan County’s students, having reached out to both elementary schools already.
“I’d really like to get it inside the school system to be able to sit down with these kids and teach them the proper way to call 911,” Weiss said. “I think it is an amazing tool. It can go to the fair, it can go to a church, it can go to any kind of function.”
The device was purchased with the help of a grant from ECU Health Chowan Hospital. The grant, totaling $5,000, was broken up and $3,000 was given to Weiss for the Hero Project. Another $2,000 was taken from the 911 center’s local budget to pay for the total amount, which was approved by the county commissioners last year.
Weiss also had another piece of technology on hand during the demonstration last week, one which the Sheriff’s Office had received around a year ago: Project Lifesaver.
Project Lifesaver allows for the tracking and locating of those who have the tendency to wander off from home: think children with mental disabilities.
Many who have been reported as wandering off in the past are attracted to sources of water such as pools, ponds, rivers and lakes. Project Lifesaver aims to locate these missing people before they bring harm to themselves accidentally.
The company behind Lifesaver, headquartered in Chesapeake, sent the newest iteration of the tracking devices to Chowan County about a year ago to begin use.
Weiss said that so far, however, the county only has one person enrolled for the program, but wants to encourage folks to consider signing up their loved ones for peace of mind and security.
Small trackers, which can be placed into backpacks, bags or on a wrist via bracelet can be detected via a receiver – a PLI-1000 Personal Locator System – that sheriff’s deputies can utilize in the field or in vehicles (with antennas) to locate the missing person.
Every 30 days, personnel will go to an enrolled person’s house to change transmitter batteries, O-rings and other equipment to ensure that everything is working as it should.
“Right now we have 12 or 13 deputies certified to use this,” Weiss said. “Myself, [Chief Deputy] John McArthur and maybe one or two others are instructors on this, so we can teach this in-house to our guys.”
Some paperwork is involved with enrolling in Project Lifesaver, Weiss noted. Donations towards the program for equipment replacement are much appreciated, but not required.
“If someone says they can’t afford a donation, that’s okay, no problem. They will still get to go on the program and we will pay for the equipment,” Weiss said.
Weiss explained that he has reached out to some local churches to inform folks about the program and benefits of enrolling.
If anyone is interested in learning more about Project Lifesaver or would like a demonstration of the NextGen Hero Project for children or elderly, contact Herman Weiss at the Chowan County 911 Center: (252) 482-4443.