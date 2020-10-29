David Brooks, a native of Orange Park, Florida, is currently pastoring at Edenton Baptist Church.
He is the father of Caroline and Jacob, and is married Laurie Rowe, an able English teacher at Holmes High School.
Brooks learned Tuesday morning October 13, 2020, that the Edenton Lions Club had a present for him. What could it be? Why now?
After all the Edenton Lions have met at the Baptist Vatican for more than 20 years!
The COVID-19 pandemic has hit our country and county hard since March 2020. This sickness is on the rise. Recently more than 8 million cases have been diagnosed in the United States. As of October 16, Chowan County has 482 lab-confirmed cases and nine deaths, per Albemarle Regional Health Services.
In response Edenton Lions have designed a face mask.
On the right cheek are the words “We Care, We Wear” and on the left cheek “We Serve”, our international motto. “Edenton” is above the Lions symbol front and center.
Below the symbol is “1937-2020” noting 83 years of serving the visually and hearing impaired.
Wanting to thank EBC for housing countless Lions meetings, Lions voted to present a mask to Rev. Brooks to symbolically thank the entire Baptist fellowship for their hospitality.
The face masks, newly arrived....drum roll please....are now on the face of David Brooks and the Edenton Lions Club too.
Meeting to explain and present the Lions mask I asked Brooks about his experiences at Duke Divinity School.
“Did he major in ‘sin’ or ‘grace’?”
I knew that era meant a lot to him because “Blue Devil Reverend” is part of his e-mail address!
But back to the “sin or grace” question.
He replied “Both” so as to be aware of the entirety of human experience!
He then asked about the impact of COVID-19 on Lions work.
“We are not fond of virtual meetings” was my reply. “We enjoy eye to eye camaraderie. We treasure empathy. But we cherish health and safety even more.”
Lions wish Rev. Brooks joy in the days ahead.
We thank him and the Baptist fellowship for their ministry in our community.
Lions serve. May it ever be so.