Christmas Candlelight Tour weekend, Dec. 10 and 11, will have much rejoicing as Edenton
returns to activities enjoyed in years past.
Beginning Friday, Dec.10, the Penelope Barker House opens at 9 a.m. to greet residents and visitors as they pick up their tickets for the candlelight tour. At 1 p.m., traditions return with the serving of savories and famous egg nog.
The Cupola House opens to display the floral creations of the Garden of Eden Club.
Members of the club decorate buildings around town with fresh greenery foraged from local gardens and woods.
Community Christmas Trees are in the Cupola House Gardens. This year Penelope’s tree will be adorned with a multitude of teacups, with a teapot crowning the top the tree.
Organizations from throughout the community decorate the trees, some with a recurring theme like the John A. Holmes High School tree recognizing graduating seniors.
Edenton State Historic Sites will be in the historic 1767 Chowan County Courthouse with a variety of Christmas themed activities including dancers of “The Nutcracker.”
The Chowan Arts Council will present inspiring works for all ages. Wagon rides, a family-fun way to see the town, are available. Shopping on Broad Street is always fun for all.
Returning traditions include the 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10 Christmas caroling with the Albemarle Sounds in the historic Courthouse.
At 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, the Edenton-Chowan Christmas Parade takes place. Edenton is known for its unique blend of parade floats, cars, trucks and music. Of course, the jolly person in the red suit is expected.
At 4 p.m. each afternoon the Candlelight Tour of Homes begins.
Twelve homes in the west side historic district open with unique decorations to nourish your spirit with joy and inspiration. A new feature will be live “Christmas Music on the Porch” with members of the Wayne James Ensemble.
Beginning in 1981, this is the 40th year the tour has been held by the Edenton Historical Commission. Participants come from throughout the region and beyond to see what Edenton has to offer.
For 2021, the offerings return to a traditional Christmas Candlelight Tour weekend.
Anyone living in Edenton, Chowan County, participating in this weekend is a way to rejoice in the community we share, to be thrilled by all the beauty surrounding us, and once again enjoy the many opportunities our special community offers.
For more information: visit www.ehcnc.org, visitedenton.org. or call the
Penelope Barker House 252-482-7800.