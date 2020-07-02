As summer officially began last week the heat has settled over Edenton. The air is heavy and thick, and envelops you once you step outside. A nice cold glass of sweet tea is always appreciated. But when we want something sweet with a little substance the last thing on most of our minds is heating up the oven.
My husband lives for his frequent trips to Dairy Queen, and who can refuse their creamy soft serve. But sometimes a little sweet treat that is a bit more special is in order. A stroll to Sugared Fig or Edenton Coffee House is always a fun and tasty diversion. And if you’d like to make your own sweets there are numerous recipes available for icebox cakes and no-bake cookies. But for something a little out of the ordinary I like to make a mousse.
The first mousse recipes were noted in France in the late 1800s and were actually savory dishes using vegetables or fish in this airy concoction of whipped egg whites and unsweetened cream. In the early 1900s artist Toulouse Lautrec created the first chocolate mousse and there was no going back.
There is always the standard chocolate mousse that is on many restaurant dessert menus, but it is often thick and chalky and not the smooth melt-in-your-mouth texture like a true mousse. A mousse should be airy and delicate. There are recipes for mousse that take short cuts from the true french preparation with ingredients such as cream cheese, pudding mix, or non-dairy whipped products. These are not really a mousse and have nothing in common with the real deal except the name. A true mousse is worth the effort.
A wonderful mousse for summer is a lemon mousse. Lemon is very refreshing, and combined with the lightly chilled airy texture of this special dish there’s no better complement for the summer heat. I demonstrated my lemon mousse recipe recently at one of my cooking classes for a family that came to stay, and they really enjoyed it, as I hope you do. A mousse can be made ahead and refrigerated for up to five days. Both the base and the whipped cream can also be made ahead, with only the freshly whipped egg whites gently folded in followed by the whipped cream shortly before serving.
This week I have included my recipe for Lemon Mousse.
Enjoy!