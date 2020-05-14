As the pandemic continues to change our lives and each day becomes repetitive we often search for ways to break up the monotony. A breath of fresh air, a new hobby, or a new book can bring us out of a rut.
Many now find themselves stuck in a cooking rut. As our lives have slowed down with so much home time the conundrum as what to make for dinner each night looms over us just as the virus. Some have a repertoire they repeat each day of the week, but with a little creativity it’s not hard to add new dishes to your menus.
An easier way to plan for the week is to make a main dish that will provide leftovers you can reinvent another day, such as a roasted chicken. Nationally chicken is the most popular protein in the country, partly because It is inexpensive and is a healthy protein of which few are allergic.
Nothing is better for a Sunday supper than a simple roasted chicken with roasted vegetables, mashed potatoes, and gravy. That heavenly aroma of juicy chicken slathered in butter and herbs and nestled in a bed of onions, carrots, garlic, and wine is sure to bring everyone to the table. I like to stuff my poultry with apple, onion, garlic, and herbs as well. And it’s not much more effort to roast an extra bird just to have leftover meat to use during the week.
That chicken can become a quick chicken soup, chicken salad, chicken barbecue sandwich, or a chicken burrito, all of which take minutes to make. And once you start cooking you can experiment and maybe try a Thai chicken noodle soup, a chicken cobb salad, a barbecue chicken and cornbread casserole, chicken and dumplings, chicken fettucine alfredo, or chicken enchiladas. There’s a world of healthier and tastier foods you can prepare for little money and time once you get the basics down.
Bill Norvell at Papa’s Meat Market has wonderful small chickens that I love to roast, and Doug and Maria Tritt from Full Nest Farms at the Edenton Farmer’s Market also have great poultry options. The Nature’s Place organic chicken at Food Lion is also particularly good at a reasonable price.
Almost every country has some type of roast chicken in their cuisine, and there are many views on how to roast a chicken, all of which can produce a succulent roasted bird. Michelin-rated chef Thomas Keller simply uses salt and pepper at a high heat. Julia Child’s famous vintage recipe is a little more complex, and Ina Garten finds middle ground in an easy basic recipe. This week I have included my recipe for Roasted Chicken.
Enjoy!