The summer heat has settled in to stay and there are times when you just don’t want to open the front door let alone the oven door. On these days when the humidity is as high as the temperature outside a nice light meal that is cool and flavorful is best.
One of the most requested dishes I make year round is perfect on a hot summer day. Ahi Tuna Poke is light, colorful and healthy and each bite has an explosion of flavor. I serve it on thin sesame crisps as a small bite-size appetizers, in a larger layered napoleon on a bed of lettuce, or in a bowl with greens or rice.
Poke is a native Polynesian dish that was originally made with raw fish, sea salt, seaweed, and crushed candlenut. Traditional Hawaiian poke includes aku, or skipjack tuna, and tako, or octopus. For the US mainland ahi poke made with yellowfin tuna is the most popular variety.
The key ingredient for my poke is the ahi tuna, and it must be very fresh sushi-grade yellowfin. You can get it from Floyd Layden at Edenton Farmers Market, or at one of the many fish markets as you head to the beach, but I like it best flash frozen on the boat and from Fresh Market. I can rely on the quality and freshness which is so important when serving raw fish. And with any food safety concerns, those with compromised immune systems or who are pregnant should avoid food not cooked to temperature.
I’ll admit that there are a lot of ingredients in my sauce recipe, but once purchased they can be used for a variety of Asian dishes. And if not all the sauce components can be found just season to taste keeping in mind the balance of sweet, salty, sour, bitter and umami which are the five taste elements that build how we perceive flavor. I like to brighten my poke recipe with the addition of sweet and colorful mango, add depth with avocado, and heat with chili garlic sauce and wasabi.
This week I have included my recipe for Ahi Tuna Poke.
Enjoy!