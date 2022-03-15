Big things are happening at Edenton’s Northeastern Regional Airport.
As of recently, a new flight school has opened inside the airport’s main terminal.
Joe Forbes, who had been exclusively teaching at Elizabeth City State University (ECSU), decided to open up shop in Edenton in recent months.
Forbes has been teaching flight for about four years. He said he plans to stay on with ECSU part-time while juggling the flight school at Northeastern Regional.
While he may not have been teaching in an official capacity for an incredibly long time, Forbes has been in the skies for over 30 years and saw a need in the Edenton community.
“I saw a real need for flight instruction here,” Forbes said. “And Harry [Davis] approached me about it.”
Davis, who manages Northeastern Regional, said that he is glad to see the new flight school at the airport.
“It’s good for young folks and senior citizens,” Davis said. “It gives young people something to do that requires good citizenship, good health and some intelligence.”
Davis noted that the central location of Edenton between Greenville and Chesapeake, Va. makes Northeastern Regional a good area for flight training.
The flight school has definitely attracted a younger crowd. Just a few weeks ago, The Chowan Herald reported on Adrianna Parrish taking her first solo flight. She was, in fact, a student of Forbes, and one of his youngest to boot.
To take flight lessons, it can typically set one back a few thousand dollars. Forbes thinks it is worth it, if folks are willing to spend the money and invest their time into a valuable skill such as flying.
Anyone interested in the flight school should contact Forbes at (252) 331-9002.
In addition to a thriving flight school at Northeastern, Forbes also said that the mechanic shop on the airport’s premises – owned by John and Cindy Sanders – is doing well.
“John is a very competent mechanic,” Forbes said.
Inside the mechanic shop, Cindy Sanders greets Forbes. She says that the shop can see at least 65 planes from within 50 miles, many bringing their planes from places as far off as Norfolk, Va. or the Crystal Coast to get inspections performed and obtain service.
Some pilots fly into Northeastern Regional from as far away as New Jersey and Indiana, looking for the hardworking and reliable hands that the Sanders couple provides.
“We have a client in right now, he’s a doctor I think, out of Norfolk,” Cindy Sanders said. “He brings his plane down here for inspection. He likes to carry his family around in it.”
Forbes said that the work the mechanics do at Northeastern Regional bolsters the local economy, bringing in folks that often stay in Edenton and spend money in the community while they wait for their aircraft to be serviced.
The Sanders’ shop currently has a contract with MartinAire UPS planes as well, servicing many of the regional aircraft for the mail distributor.
Cindy Sanders and Forbes later spoke about their plans for the summer, when planes come and go and pilots stop in to rest and refuel. They hope to bring out food trucks on Saturdays to cook up some grub and serve cold drinks to anyone looking for a respite along the Albemarle Sound.
“A lot of people don’t know this airport is here,” Forbes said, looking across the tarmac. “There is a lot of potential down here.”
Edenton Town Manager Corey Gooden said improvements are coming to the airport in the near future, once details are ironed out with N.C. Department of Transportation (DOT) and the airport’s consulting firm.
“Our negotiations with Talbert & Bright [Airport Consulting] and the state are still ongoing, but almost done,” Gooden said. “We are not yet ready to take the project to bid but we will eventually be repaving the runway and resurfacing the taxiway.”
Some of the concrete along the runway will be returned to green space once again, Gooden confirmed, also explaining that new and environmentally friendly lighting will be installed.
“We have a lot of commercial and industrial availability nearby,” Gooden said. “Our airport is also bigger than Greenville’s. We have 6,000 linear footage here, Greenville only has 5,000.”
There are plenty of opportunities to grow, Gooden believes. Between a flourishing flight school, popular mechanic shop and close proximity to both business and local amenities, the airport could be entering into one of its finest hours over the next few years.
“The airport is a gold mine,” Gooden said.
Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.