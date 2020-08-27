Burch Perry, general manager of Albemarle Sportfishing Boats, recently honored team members Edward Forbes (in left photo) and Lupe Perez (in right photo). Forbes works on the 36/41 line and has been employed at Albemarle for 25 years. He is a vital part of the team handling the electronics and rigging on the boat. Perez is the Lamination Supervisor and has been employed by Albemarle for 20 years. Lupe oversees the day-to-day operations and the employees in the lamination department.
Albemarle Boats honors employees
Nicole Layton
