Albemarle Boats, The Carolina Classic, recently announced the appointment of Cove 2 Coast Marine as a sales and service dealer. Cove 2 Coast will represent the brand in South Carolina south of Murrell’s Inlet and in Georgia from their locations in Columbia and Charleston. The company is also in the process of building a new sales and service facility in Savannah, Geogia.
“Fishermen have long recognized Albemarle Boats for their rock solid construction and unparalleled offshore performance, but I am most proud of the long-term customer relationships that we have built over the past four decades,” said Albemarle General Manager Burch Perry. “Troy Baird is a business veteran, and he has built each of his companies with a strong customer focus. Family is a common value shared by both businesses as well, as Troy’s sons Tee, Hal and Evans each hold leadership roles in the business. We are excited to now have a strong presence in these markets and are confident that Cove 2 Coast will further strengthen our growing dealer network.”
Hal Baird, Cove 2 Coast General Manager, commented on the newly formed relationship as well. “I have long admired Albemarle Boats and have been watching the evolution of their product line. A recent outing on our first stock 27 Dual Console reconfirmed what I have always heard. Albemarle Boats provide a soft ride and superior protection from the elements, extending the season and allowing boating and fishing even when the weather keeps others at the dock. We have no doubt that Albemarle will be a great fit and meet the needs of both fishermen and families here in our area.”
Located in Edenton, Albemarle Boats, The Carolina Classic, is a builder of Express and Dual-Console style, offshore sportfishing boats from 25 to 41 feet. The company has hand-crafted more than 3800 hulls since 1978 and celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2018. Albemarle Boats has dealer locations throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia.
For information, visit Albemarle Boats at www.albemarleboats.com or contact Burch Perry at 252-482-7600 or bperry@albemarleboats.com.