Save the dates!
The Albemarle Chorale will be performing two concerts of favorite Christmas music this holiday season.
The first concert will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5 at the Edenton United Methodist Church located at 225 Virginia Road in Edenton. The second concert will be held one week later at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12 at the First United Methodist Church at 201 South Road Street in Elizabeth City.
This program, designed to put concert goers in the holiday spirit, consists of five Christmas choruses from Handel’s The Messiah including The Hallelujah Chorus. Also included are special arrangements of familiar carol favorites, including O Come, All Ye Faithful and Silent Night, featuring a solo by Christine Sclafani, alto.
Albert Burt’s, Some Children See Him, will be accompanied by Anna Darr on the cello. Chorale soloists appearing in Handel’s Messiah include Joseph Manley, tenor, Louise Altman, alto, Lisa Gregor, soprano, Rachel Davison, soprano, and Heidi Critz-Frens, soprano.
The Chorale, directed by Lynwood Winslow and accompanied by Michael Morgan, consists of 40 choristers from the surrounding counties who perform a two concert series each year, one in time for Christmas and another in late Spring.
Don’t miss the Chorale’s first concert since Christmas of 2019. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. Face masks are required.